The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, take on the Houston Rockets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 5, Herro put up nine points and six assists in a 113-97 loss versus the Suns.

In this article, we dig into Herro's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.4 20.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 5.5 4.5 4.2 PRA -- 32.4 30 PR -- 27.9 25.8 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.0



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Herro has made 8.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

Herro is averaging 7.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Herro's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.7 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 109.9 points per contest.

The Rockets give up 43.8 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Tyler Herro vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 37 31 9 8 5 1 1 12/15/2022 40 41 6 2 10 1 1

