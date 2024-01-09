Tuesday's contest features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-0 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC) clashing at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 77-74 win for Wake Forest according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 77, Florida State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-2.3)

Wake Forest (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Florida State has a 6-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Wake Forest, who is 8-4-0 ATS. The Seminoles have a 9-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Demon Deacons have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Florida State is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Wake Forest has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by three points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allow 73.6 per contest (240th in college basketball).

Florida State pulls down 36.5 rebounds per game (178th in college basketball) compared to the 37.2 of its opponents.

Florida State connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 33% from deep while its opponents hit 34% from long range.

The Seminoles average 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (233rd in college basketball), and give up 89 points per 100 possessions (150th in college basketball).

Florida State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12 per game (208th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.9 (25th in college basketball).

