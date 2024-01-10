FGCU vs. Queens January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ASUN slate includes the Queens Royals (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) playing the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Queens Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
FGCU Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
FGCU vs. Queens Stat Comparison
|Queens Rank
|Queens AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|63rd
|80.7
|Points Scored
|68.1
|311th
|350th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|213th
|57th
|40.1
|Rebounds
|35.2
|246th
|103rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|20th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|12
|284th
|175th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.6
|166th
