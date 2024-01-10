Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's AAC schedule includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) facing the UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jada Moore: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
UTSA Players to Watch
- Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
