Heat vs. Thunder January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Miami Heat (18-12) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSOK.
Heat vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSOK
Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games
- January 5 at the Suns
- January 8 at home vs the Rockets
- December 30 at the Jazz
- January 3 at the Lakers
- December 28 at the Warriors
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo posts 22 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.
- Jimmy Butler posts 21.5 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.
- Jaime Jaquez averages 13.7 points, 2.5 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.
- Duncan Robinson averages 15.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 31.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in league).
- The Thunder are getting 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.
- Josh Giddey is putting up 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the field.
- Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
Heat vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Thunder
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|121.3
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.6
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|49.7%
|39.5%
|Three Point %
|38.8%
