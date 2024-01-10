On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Miami Heat (18-12) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSOK.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Heat vs. Thunder Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posts 22 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jimmy Butler posts 21.5 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

Jaime Jaquez averages 13.7 points, 2.5 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Duncan Robinson averages 15.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 31.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in league).

The Thunder are getting 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

Josh Giddey is putting up 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the field.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Heat Thunder 113.4 Points Avg. 121.3 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.6 47.3% Field Goal % 49.7% 39.5% Three Point % 38.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.