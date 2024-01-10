Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC) facing the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wooga Poplar: 17.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Bensley Joseph: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Louisville Players to Watch

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mike James: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Skyy Clark: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank 32nd 83.7 Points Scored 74.6 190th 189th 71.1 Points Allowed 75.4 286th 162nd 37.1 Rebounds 38.3 111th 289th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.8 60th 51st 9.3 3pt Made 5.3 336th 76th 15.7 Assists 11 329th 280th 13 Turnovers 12.1 212th

