Stetson vs. Kennesaw State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ASUN slate includes the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4, 0-0 ASUN) against the Stetson Hatters (7-6, 0-0 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 23.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 12.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Adekokoya: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 4.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Stetson vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|17th
|85.4
|Points Scored
|78.5
|101st
|298th
|76.3
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|147th
|18th
|42.3
|Rebounds
|37
|167th
|49th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|10.1
|20th
|44th
|16.5
|Assists
|15.9
|64th
|206th
|12
|Turnovers
|10.6
|86th
