Thursday's ACC slate includes the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-2) versus the Miami Hurricanes (10-1) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Jasmyne Roberts: 11 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 11.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK Georgia Amoore: 16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 7.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3 REB, 7.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Matilda Ekh: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Cayla King: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Olivia Summiel: 4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.