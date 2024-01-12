The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) face a fellow ASUN squad, the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

FGCU Players to Watch

Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Terrell Burden: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison

Kennesaw State Rank Kennesaw State AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank 17th 85.5 Points Scored 68.1 313th 324th 78 Points Allowed 72.1 209th 29th 41.3 Rebounds 35.2 244th 57th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 145th 21st 10 3pt Made 7.5 185th 37th 16.8 Assists 12 288th 218th 12.2 Turnovers 11.6 164th

