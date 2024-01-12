Southeast Division opponents face one another when the Miami Heat (19-12) welcome in the Orlando Magic (19-12) at Kaseya Center, tipping off on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Heat vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSFL

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posts 21.8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Jimmy Butler puts up 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Jaime Jaquez posts 13.8 points, 4 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.7 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is putting up 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 21 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are getting 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

The Magic are getting 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.

Goga Bitadze gets the Magic 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Heat vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Heat Magic 113.4 Points Avg. 113 111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.3% Field Goal % 47.4% 39.3% Three Point % 33.2%

