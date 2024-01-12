South Florida vs. Rice January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Yuengling Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
South Florida vs. Rice Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
South Florida Players to Watch
- Selton Miguel: 14.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kobe Knox: 7.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Travis Evee: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
South Florida vs. Rice Stat Comparison
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|144th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|73.8
|211th
|147th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|254th
|155th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|147th
|115th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|185th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.4
|199th
|113th
|14.7
|Assists
|14.3
|128th
|66th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.6
|164th
