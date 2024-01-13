The Grambling Tigers (2-10, 0-0 SWAC) meet a fellow SWAC team, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Moore Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and is available via YouTube.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Jakobi Heady: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15 PTS, 5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Zion Harmon: 14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Dhashon Dyson: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK Damani McEntire: 3.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Reggie Ward Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grambling Players to Watch

Kintavious Dozier: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jonathan Aku: 4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Mikale Stevenson: 4.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Stat Comparison

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 224th 73.3 Points Scored 63.7 347th 237th 73.2 Points Allowed 77.9 321st 215th 36 Rebounds 29.6 358th 61st 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th 309th 5.9 3pt Made 4 361st 304th 11.8 Assists 8.8 360th 350th 15 Turnovers 12.4 237th

