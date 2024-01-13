The Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC) meet a fellow SWAC squad, the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Al Lawson Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via Rattlers+.

Florida A&M vs. Southern Game Information

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK K'Jei Parker: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Shannon Grant: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Southern Players to Watch

Tai'Reon Joseph: 19 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

19 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida A&M vs. Southern Stat Comparison

Florida A&M Rank Florida A&M AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 343rd 65.1 Points Scored 72.9 232nd 357th 83.5 Points Allowed 77.8 319th 274th 34.4 Rebounds 31.1 352nd 204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st 330th 5.4 3pt Made 7 236th 187th 13.4 Assists 13.3 196th 331st 14.2 Turnovers 13.6 313th

