Florida State vs. Notre Dame January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) playing the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.
Florida State vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 13.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baba: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- De'Ante Green: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carey Booth: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Florida State AVG
|Florida State Rank
|348th
|63.6
|Points Scored
|76.2
|156th
|64th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|255th
|208th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|36.8
|175th
|179th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|122nd
|228th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|342nd
|10.4
|Assists
|13.3
|195th
|156th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.1
|210th
