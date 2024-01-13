Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) meeting the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Information

Florida Players to Watch

Tyrese Samuel: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Alex Condon: 8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Zyon Pullin: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Will Richard: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

Tramon Mark: 17 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Khalif Battle: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Davonte Davis: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Florida vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Arkansas AVG Arkansas Rank 14th 86.3 Points Scored 82.3 43rd 252nd 73.7 Points Allowed 76.4 299th 2nd 45.2 Rebounds 37.7 135th 3rd 14.4 Off. Rebounds 8.3 253rd 173rd 7.6 3pt Made 6.8 247th 45th 16.5 Assists 12.3 267th 295th 13.2 Turnovers 11.5 155th

