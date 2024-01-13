The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) play the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ACC Network.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Norchad Omier: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Bensley Joseph: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 16.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sean Pedulla: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Robbie Beran: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Miami (FL) AVG Miami (FL) Rank 218th 73.4 Points Scored 84.7 22nd 73rd 66.1 Points Allowed 69.8 145th 270th 34.5 Rebounds 38.2 116th 322nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd 208th 7.3 3pt Made 9.3 49th 71st 15.6 Assists 16.6 43rd 131st 11.2 Turnovers 13.1 289th

