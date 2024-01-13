Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Queens (NC) Royals (6-7) meeting the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

North Florida vs. Queens (NC) Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayla Adams: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Emma Broermann: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Selma Eklund: 7.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 10.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kinley Brown: 5.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

