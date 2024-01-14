Heat vs. Hornets January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southeast Division foes battle when the Miami Heat (19-13) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at Kaseya Center, starting on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Heat vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSSE
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo posts 22 points, 4 assists and 10.2 boards per contest.
- Jimmy Butler puts up 21 points, 4.5 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Jaime Jaquez puts up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.
- Duncan Robinson posts 14.6 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Hornets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are getting 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Miles Bridges this year.
- The Hornets are getting 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.
- The Hornets are receiving 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this year.
Heat vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Hornets
|113.3
|Points Avg.
|110.6
|111.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.4
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|39%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
