The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) square off against the Miami Heat (19-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2024. The matchup airs on YES and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo is putting up 22 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He's also draining 50.6% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gives the Heat 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez gives the Heat 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat are receiving 14.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posts 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Nicolas Claxton posts 11.7 points, 1.8 assists and 9.9 boards per contest.

Cameron Thomas averages 22.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 38.9% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Heat vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Heat 115.6 Points Avg. 113 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112 46.4% Field Goal % 47% 37.5% Three Point % 38.8%

