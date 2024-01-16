The UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) meet the South Florida Bulls (9-5) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Florida vs. UTSA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniela Gonzalez: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA Players to Watch

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Elyssa Coleman: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Sidney Love: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Idara Udo: 6.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.