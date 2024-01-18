The Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) meet the Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 16.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Alijah Martin: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Colby Rogers: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kenny Pohto: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Xavier Bell: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Harlond Beverly: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Ballard: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 36th 82.9 Points Scored 74.4 194th 149th 70 Points Allowed 71.9 197th 131st 37.6 Rebounds 42.5 14th 138th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.1 98th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 6.4 277th 78th 15.4 Assists 11.7 307th 143rd 11.4 Turnovers 11.4 143rd

