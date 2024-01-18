Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) meet the Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Johnell Davis: 16.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Colby Rogers: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Bell: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Harlond Beverly: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
Florida Atlantic vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|36th
|82.9
|Points Scored
|74.4
|194th
|149th
|70
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|197th
|131st
|37.6
|Rebounds
|42.5
|14th
|138th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|98th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.4
|277th
|78th
|15.4
|Assists
|11.7
|307th
|143rd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|143rd
