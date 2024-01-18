The Syracuse Orange (11-2) meet the Florida State Seminoles (11-4) in a clash of ACC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Players to Watch

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK Ta'Niya Latson: 21.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

21.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK O'Mariah Gordon: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexis Tucker: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Players to Watch

Dyaisha Fair: 19.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Alyssa Latham: 11.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK Alaina Rice: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Georgia Woolley: 14.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.