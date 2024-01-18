Florida State vs. Syracuse January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (11-2) meet the Florida State Seminoles (11-4) in a clash of ACC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Florida State Players to Watch
- Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Ta'Niya Latson: 21.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- O'Mariah Gordon: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alexis Tucker: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Dyaisha Fair: 19.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alyssa Latham: 11.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Alaina Rice: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Georgia Woolley: 14.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
