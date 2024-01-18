The North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) face the Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 1-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

  • Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dorian James: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nate Lliteras: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

  • Terrell Burden: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Simeon Cottle: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Adekokoya: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rongie Gordon: 4.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank
140th 76.7 Points Scored 85.1 16th
258th 74.2 Points Allowed 77.9 322nd
199th 36.1 Rebounds 41.3 20th
166th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd
2nd 12.6 3pt Made 9.9 21st
170th 13.7 Assists 16.3 41st
107th 10.9 Turnovers 12.3 239th

