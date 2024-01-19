The Miami Heat (20-15) are home in Southeast Division action versus the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 22 points, 3.9 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

Jaime Jaquez averages 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson posts 14.2 points, 2.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kevin Love puts up 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is putting up 27.7 points, 3 rebounds and 11.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

Dejounte Murray is putting up 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 58.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Saddiq Bey is putting up 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Heat vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Heat Hawks 112.5 Points Avg. 122.6 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.9 46.8% Field Goal % 47% 38.4% Three Point % 36.7%

