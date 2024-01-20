Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-4) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Chanel Wilson: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kerrighan Dunn: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Clark: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chanelle McDonald: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Shantae Edwards: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylia Reed: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amberly Brown: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Lizzie Walker: 4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Leah Turner: 4.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
