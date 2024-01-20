FGCU vs. Kennesaw State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-4) against the Kennesaw State Owls (5-9), at 4:00 PM ET.
FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
FGCU Players to Watch
- Uju Ezeudu: 13 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ajulu Thatha: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddie Antenucci: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Catherine Cairns: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Persson: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Prencis Harden: 13.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Carly Hooks: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trynce Taylor: 8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyndall Golden: 2.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Morgan Dillard: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
