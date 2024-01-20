Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (4-10) meet the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) in a clash of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Moore: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Perry: 12.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dyllan Hanna: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 17.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kai Carter: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 2.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
