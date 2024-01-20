Florida State vs. Clemson January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC) face the Clemson Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. Clemson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Baba: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- De'Ante Green: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Florida State vs. Clemson Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Clemson AVG
|Clemson Rank
|141st
|76.6
|Points Scored
|80.3
|56th
|240th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|160th
|177th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|38.1
|111th
|119th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|245th
|234th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.1
|54th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|16.6
|33rd
|210th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|9.8
|34th
