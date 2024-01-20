Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 0-2 ASUN) meeting the Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 1-0 ASUN) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Robert McCray: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Niblack: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Terrell Burden: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Adekokoya: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 4.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville Rank
|Jacksonville AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|201st
|73.9
|Points Scored
|85.1
|16th
|253rd
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|323rd
|65th
|39.3
|Rebounds
|41.3
|20th
|90th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|53rd
|277th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|9.9
|21st
|322nd
|11.4
|Assists
|16.3
|42nd
|338th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|12.3
|238th
