Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 0-2 ASUN) meeting the Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 1-0 ASUN) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Robert McCray: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Niblack: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Stephon Payne III: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Gyasi Powell: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Terrell Burden: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Simeon Cottle: 16.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Adekokoya: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Rongie Gordon: 4.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 201st 73.9 Points Scored 85.1 16th 253rd 74.0 Points Allowed 77.9 323rd 65th 39.3 Rebounds 41.3 20th 90th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.9 53rd 277th 6.4 3pt Made 9.9 21st 322nd 11.4 Assists 16.3 42nd 338th 14.3 Turnovers 12.3 238th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.