Jacksonville vs. North Florida January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-11) face a fellow ASUN squad, the North Florida Ospreys (6-10), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at UNF Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
Jacksonville vs. North Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Edyn Battle: 18.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Saniyah Craig: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Breyanna Frazier: 5.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Florida Players to Watch
- Kaila Rougier: 11.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayla Adams: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emma Broermann: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lyric Swann: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Selma Eklund: 6.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
