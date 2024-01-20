Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) facing the Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Florida vs. Queens Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Players to Watch

  • Chaz Lanier: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dorian James: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Nate Lliteras: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jake van der Heijden: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Players to Watch

  • Deyton Albury: 16 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Ashby: 10.4 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Queens Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank
144th 76.6 Points Scored 79.9 64th
279th 75.2 Points Allowed 82.9 353rd
185th 36.4 Rebounds 39.7 60th
151st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 98th
2nd 12.4 3pt Made 9.9 19th
191st 13.4 Assists 14.5 116th
136th 11.3 Turnovers 12.2 226th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.