Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) facing the Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Florida vs. Queens Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dorian James: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Nate Lliteras: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jake van der Heijden: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 16 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

16 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ McKee: 16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ McLaurin: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Ashby: 10.4 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Queens Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 144th 76.6 Points Scored 79.9 64th 279th 75.2 Points Allowed 82.9 353rd 185th 36.4 Rebounds 39.7 60th 151st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 98th 2nd 12.4 3pt Made 9.9 19th 191st 13.4 Assists 14.5 116th 136th 11.3 Turnovers 12.2 226th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.