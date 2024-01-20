Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) playing the Stetson Hatters (10-6, 2-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. FGCU Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

  • Jalen Blackmon: 22.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stephan D. Swenson: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Alec Oglesby: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Treyton Thompson: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

  • Keeshawn Kellman: 11.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Zach Anderson: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dallion Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cyrus Largie: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson vs. FGCU Stat Comparison

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank
311th 68.5 Points Scored 77.9 109th
203rd 72.1 Points Allowed 69.4 135th
244th 35 Rebounds 36.1 199th
119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd
170th 7.6 3pt Made 10 17th
293rd 11.9 Assists 15.3 83rd
145th 11.4 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

