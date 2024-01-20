The Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) face the UCF Knights (9-4, 0-1 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Houston Game Information

UCF Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Sellers: 17.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darius Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Shemarri Allen: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marchelus Avery: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Houston Players to Watch

  • Jamal Shead: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 17.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Emanuel Sharp: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ja'Vier Francis: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

UCF vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG UCF AVG UCF Rank
131st 76.9 Points Scored 76.5 146th
1st 49.8 Points Allowed 65.2 50th
25th 41.1 Rebounds 40.5 39th
2nd 14.6 Off. Rebounds 11.3 40th
126th 8.1 3pt Made 7.4 196th
141st 14.1 Assists 12.8 230th
7th 8.5 Turnovers 12.3 239th

