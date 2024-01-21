The Virginia Cavaliers (8-6) meet a fellow ACC team, the Florida State Seminoles (12-4), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Florida State vs. Virginia Game Information

Florida State Players to Watch

Makayla Timpson: 13.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.8 BLK

13.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.8 BLK Ta'Niya Latson: 21.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

21.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK O'Mariah Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Bejedi: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexis Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

Kymora Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Camryn Taylor: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Jillian Brown: 6.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK London Clarkson: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Alexia Smith: 4.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

