The Orlando Magic (20-15) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Miami Heat (20-15) on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.

Heat vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo is averaging 22 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's also draining 50.4% of his shots from the field.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's making 50.8% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

The Heat are receiving 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this year.

Kevin Love is averaging 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 22.7 points, 4.9 assists and 7.1 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 14.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Moritz Wagner averages 11.1 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Goga Bitadze puts up 7.4 points, 6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Heat vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Heat 113.8 Points Avg. 112.5 112 Points Allowed Avg. 111.6 47.4% Field Goal % 46.8% 34.8% Three Point % 38.4%

