The Miami Dolphins have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 9.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -134

-134 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Dolphins much higher (fifth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (17th).

The Dolphins' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +2500 at the start of the season to +900, the 15th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +900, the Dolphins have been given a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami has covered the spread four times in five games.

The Dolphins have seen three of its five games hit the over.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Miami has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Dolphins rank 23rd in total defense this season (353.2 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 513.6 total yards per game.

The Dolphins rank 26th in scoring defense this year (27.0 points allowed per game), but they've been shining on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 36.2 points per game.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has 11 TD passes and five picks in five games, completing 71.7% for 1,614 yards (322.8 per game).

Tyreek Hill has 36 catches for 651 yards (130.2 per game) and five TDs in five games.

Devon Achane has rushed for 460 yards (115.0 per game) and five scores in four games.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert has scored seven times and accumulated 314 yards (62.8 per game).

Jevon Holland has been doing his part on defense, collecting 43 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended for the Dolphins.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +20000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +25000 4 October 1 @ Bills L 48-20 +800 5 October 8 Giants W 31-16 +30000 6 October 15 Panthers - +75000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +650 8 October 29 Patriots - +20000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +25000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +10000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +15000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +10000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1200 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

