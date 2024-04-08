At the moment, the Florida Gators (1-0) are listed with the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Gators hit the court against the Virginia Cavaliers in a neutral-site game. The game commences at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Virginia is favored by 1.5 points in this game. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 135.5.

Florida NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Florida Team Stats

Florida averages 93.0 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per outing (233rd in college basketball). It has a +20 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.0 points per game.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Florida and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Florida Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Florida has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Florida Players

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the Gators in both rebounds (8.0 per game) and assists (5.0 per game).

Riley Kugel paces Florida with 23.0 points per game.

The Gators are led by Micah Handlogten from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Kugel grabs 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game, both team-high averages.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.