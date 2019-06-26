Jay has covered a wide range of stories in his career as a journalist. He was one of the first reporters to hit the ground in Haiti hours after the disastrous earthquake of January 2010 and was on the white sand beaches of the Florida panhandle following the devastating Gulf oil spill which eventually took him to the Keys. He covered the most personal story of his career in 2005 when he traveled back home to help his family dig out and recover during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Others that stand out include the ride of his life in 2000 when he flew with the Blue Angel’s in preparation for a South Carolina air show. He’s also covered plenty of ground in the Bahamas and Caribbean diving for his series “Underwater Wednesday’s.” Check out Diving Deeper with Jay Cashmere to see more of his underwater reports and blogs. As an avid diver Jay has drifted in ocean currents over multiple wrecks and reefs in the Keys, Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Cayman Islands, Bonaire, St. Thomas, The Dominican Republic and South Florida.