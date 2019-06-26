John Favole

John was born in Havana, Cuba and grew up in Miami.
Education: He left South Florida for Tampa to attend the University of South Florida, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications/Broadcast News.
Work Experience: WTSP in St, Petersburg in 1979WJCL in Savannah, GAWTVC in Chattanooga, TennesseeWMAZ in Macon, GA; WEVU in Fort MyersWPTV in West Palm Beach 1994 - Present
John has received a number of local and regional awards at the various places in which he has worked through the years for his reporting and his involvement with various charitable organizations in the community.
John co-anchors the award-winning and top-rated morning newscast, "Today on 5." His wife Shannon is Sales Manager at The Breakers.
John, Shannon and their daughter live in Jupiter. John is an avid fan of sports and music. When time allows, he enjoys walking, reading, going to the movies and entertaining.