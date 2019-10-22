Tania Rogers

Born/Raised: Born in New York City
Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree
Work Experience: Started out doing radio work at WRMB. WPTV in West Palm Beach, FL 1994-Present
Tania co-anchors the FOX weekend newscast.
She has done volunteer work in the past for local organizations including The Children's Place and Hospice of Palm Beach County.
What surprises people the most about Tania is that her parents are Hispanic. She lived two years in Panama when she was a little girl and that’s when she learned how to speak Spanish.