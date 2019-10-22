Ashleigh Walters, an award-winning journalist, joined WFLX in July, 2011.
Prior to working in beautiful West Palm Beach, Ashleigh worked as an anchor and multi-media journalist at WLTX in Columbia, SC. She anchored in the morning from an update desk and filled in as an anchor on all other newscasts. As a reporter, she covered the Education and Legislative beats and was named Reporter of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association in 2009. In 2010, competing in both North and South Carolina, she won a Silver Award from RTNDA for political reporting. In the Associated Press Awards, she won a 2nd place in 2009 and a 3rd place in 2010, both for Education.
While in South Carolina, Ashleigh covered national stories, including Governor Mark Sanford's battle against stimulus dollars, his extra-marital affair and his subsequent impeachment hearings. She followed governor-elect Nikki Haley's alleged extra-marital affairs, the racially-charged comments made against her by a South Carolina Senator, and her win on election night. Ashleigh covered several other national stories as well, including the visits by Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Michelle Obama.
At KUSA-TV in Denver, CO, Ashleigh was the producer, fill-in host and interviewer on the magazine-style show "Colorado & Company." Some memorable interviewees include Jamie Foxx, Sylvester Stallone, Jessica Biel, Dakota Fanning, Jim Lehrer, Kevin Bacon, Beth Holloway and L. Paul Bremer, the Ambassador to Iraq. On her segment, "Art with Ashleigh," she presented some of her own original art projects.
Ashleigh graduated from the University of Colorado, with degrees in Broadcast News and Fine Arts, Painting and a minor in Business Administration. While a student, she interned at KUSA-TV in the Investigative Unit. She was awarded multiple scholarships for academic achievement and served as CU's President of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Ashleigh grew up in California and Colorado. She has spent years volunteering with many non-profit organizations, including DotGreen and the Junior League of Denver. She loves to travel, paint, take photographs, read and play at the beach.
Ashleigh looks for story ideas around every corner. Please send her an email at awalters@wptv.com, find her on facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ashleightv and follow her tweets at http://twitter.com/ashleighwalters.
