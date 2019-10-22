Ashleigh Walters

Prior to working in beautiful West Palm Beach, Ashleigh worked as an anchor and multi-media journalist at WLTX in Columbia, SC. She anchored in the morning from an update desk and filled in as an anchor on all other newscasts. As a reporter, she covered the Education and Legislative beats and was named Reporter of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association in 2009. In 2010, competing in both North and South Carolina, she won a Silver Award from RTNDA for political reporting. In the Associated Press Awards, she won a 2nd place in 2009 and a 3rd place in 2010, both for Education.