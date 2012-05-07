Dogs found at puppy mill brought to Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Dozens of dogs are rescued from a puppy mill by the Boca Raton Tri-County Humane Society with hopes of giving them a loving home and a second chance at life.
About 250 dogs were rescued by Sarasota County Animal Services after being pulled from a home in Venice last week. Some of the animals are not in good condition, according to investigators.
Investigators say the homeowners are being cooperative.
The animals are being treated, evaluated and sent to multiple animal shelters and Tri-County is one of them.
Pending medical evaluation and clearance, the animals will be put up for adoption. "It's just going to be a long road to recovery for these guys because they are so scared. They don't know what a human touch is, and that's what breaks my heart," explained Director of Operations Kim Spencer.
Many have worms, ticks, fleas, infections and eye problems. Two of the dogs rescued by Tri-County were rushed to emergency veterinary care. "The most horrific conditions, I think, I've ever seen in my rescue," explained Director Suzi Goldsmith. "They have had the worst quality of life, and I would say they've had no quality of life."
The Tri-County Humane Society has assisted with large rescue efforts in the past.
The dogs should be ready for adoption in about two weeks.
To donate or adopt, call 561-482-8110 or visit https://tricountyanimalrescue.com/
