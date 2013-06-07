Officials call off official search for missing swimmer

VERO BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Christopher Milfort was swept away off the coast of Vero Beach Friday after 6 p.m. That's an hour after lifeguards left for the day.
Police in Vero Beach say there will be no more official searches for the 22-year-old Vero Beach resident, but they will do sporadic checks and lifeguards will also be on the lookout.
It was reported Milfort was a tourist from Hawaii, but police told us Monday he used to be stationed in the Army in Hawaii.
