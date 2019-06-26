Hollani Davis

Hollani comes to the Sunshine State from Virginia where she anchored the 10PM and 11PM newscasts. During her nearly eight years at WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Viriginia she covered the Virginia Tech shootings in 2007. Assignments also took her to Washington D.C. to cover President Obama's first inauguration, and she was later invited to the White House to do a one-on one with President Obama.