Hollani Davis

You can catch Hollani in the morning anchoring traffic. She also co-anchors the Fox 29 Morning News.
Hollani comes to the Sunshine State from Virginia where she anchored the 10PM and 11PM newscasts. During her nearly eight years at WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Viriginia she covered the Virginia Tech shootings in 2007. Assignments also took her to Washington D.C. to cover President Obama's first inauguration, and she was later invited to the White House to do a one-on one with President Obama.
Hollani has won several journalism awards during her tenure including an Emmy for best newscast. She caught the journalism bug at the age of 7 when she toured the CNN center in Atlanta while on summer vacation with her family.
Not long after graduating from Hampton University in Virginia, Hollani landed her first job at KTXS in Abilene, Texas where she spent nearly three years working as the weekend anchor and a reporter.
Originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico, Florida was never on Hollani's radar, but she couldn't be happier to make West Palm Beach her new home. Make sure to say hello if you see her out and about. In her spare time she is self-proclaimed foodie (she adores Mexican food - green chile over red), loves to bake, and enjoys Crossfit.
Hollani can't wait to get involved in her new community. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and the National Association of Black Journalists. In the past, she has also volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
