Closed Captioning/Audio Description

By Gray Media
Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT
Closed captioning or audio description contact information

To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about captioning or audio description problems, please contact the WFLX engineering team. We accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning or audio description issues.

Engineer On Call

Telephone: (561) 282-4178

Fax: (561) 863-1238

E-mail: closedcaptions@wflx.com

TTY/TTD Line: (561) 845-2932

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

John Heislman

General Manager WFLX

1100 Banyan Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: (561) 845-2929

Fax: (561) 863-1238

Email: jheislman@wflx.com

Thank you for watching Fox 29 WFLX in West Palm Beach, FL

