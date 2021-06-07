Closed Captioning/Audio Description
Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT
Closed captioning or audio description contact information
To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about captioning or audio description problems, please contact the WFLX engineering team. We accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning or audio description issues.
Engineer On Call
Telephone: (561) 282-4178
Fax: (561) 863-1238
E-mail: closedcaptions@wflx.com
TTY/TTD Line: (561) 845-2932
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:
John Heislman
General Manager WFLX
1100 Banyan Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 845-2929
Fax: (561) 863-1238
Email: jheislman@wflx.com
Thank you for watching Fox 29 WFLX in West Palm Beach, FL