Florida lawmaker denounces West Palm Beach 'drag show for kids'

A Florida lawmaker plans to propose legislation that would punish parents who take their children to drag shows.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, made the announcement Monday on Twitter in response to last weekend's Pride-themed event in West Palm Beach.

Sabatini, who is running for Congress, said he intends to draft legislation that would charge adults with a felony and "terminate the parental rights of any adult who brings a child to these perverted sex shows."

"When will the sexualization of children stop?" he added.

His tweet was in response to last Saturday's "Pride on the Block: Drag Show for Kids" event in downtown West Palm Beach.

The event was sponsored by Rohi's Readery, a social justice-oriented children's bookstore and learning center, according to its website. The event listing said it "promotes diversity and inclusivity" intended to foster "social justice abilities." It was billed as "the first drag show for kids" at West Palm Beach's annual celebration.

"It’s just not for children. If they want to go as an adult, they can do whatever they want to do in this free society of ours," said Sabatini. "But they should not be allowed to bring children into these events, because it’s just not right. Children, are not of the age which they should be witnessing any sexually permiscious type of dancing. Nor should they see any sort of adult rated or sexual videos.”

Governor Ron Desantis also weighed on the topic Wednesday during a press conference in Fort Myers.

“Targeting these kids with all this stuff you know they used to be kids would be off-limits used to be everybody agreed with that and now it just seems like there’s a concerted effort to be exposing kids more and more to things that are not age-appropriate," said Desantis.

Meanwhile, the Palm Beach County Library System was preparing to host "a lively discussion about the artistry of drag performance," followed by a question-and-answer session, Wednesday night at the Hagen Ranch Road Branch.

“No one else has the right to try to go in and swaying culturally or socially determine a child’s upbringing and outcome that belongs to that family and the parents of that child and to try to overrule what happens in one’s own family is an appropriate,” said Christine Scott, a resident.

Unlike the drag show, however, this event was not for children. The event listing on the library website categorized it as an "adult" class.

