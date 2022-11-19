Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.

Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when he grabbed her on the sidewalk near the Chasewood South community on Central Boulevard. She then stated she was able to run away, and the man ran away as well.

The girl also gave police a description of the alleged attacker.

A police investigation later determined the story was fake and the incident had never occurred.

"There is no concern for Jerry Thomas Elementary School or the surrounding areas and this investigation has been concluded," Jupiter police said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Trump attacks newly-appointed special counsel in Mar-a-Lago speech
FILE - A view of the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020....
How could mass layoffs at Amazon impact Florida?
Body found in canal at ‘Boca Bridges’ community West Boca Raton
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Cristobal: Unhappy parents ‘very free and welcome to come and pick up their son’
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say

Latest News

Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs with the ball while pursued by Miami defensive...
No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight home win
Middle Tennessee quarterback Chase Cunningham (16) during an NCAA football game on Saturday,...
Cunningham throws 5 TDs as Middle Tennessee routs Owls
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) scrambles around Florida safety Miguel Mitchell (10) in...
Vanderbilt ends 8-game skid against Florida 31-24
Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) runs the ball for an opening-drive touchdown...
No. 20 Seminoles run past Louisiana 49-17