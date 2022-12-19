Coast Guard searching for 9 suspected Cuban migrants off Lake Worth Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday is searching for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend, authorities said.

According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued a person around 3:30 p.m. Sunday off Lake Worth Beach.

The survivor said he and nine others left Cuba on Dec. 10 and their boat capsized early Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard said Monday it's searching for the group by the air and also by using rescue boats.

