Suspect, 18, arrested in Boynton Beach hit-and-run that injured bishop

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in a Boynton Beach hit-and-run crash that injured a 70-year-old bishop late last year, police said.

Bishop Bernard Wright was severely injured in a hit-and-runwhile wrapping up a Facebook live in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26. Wright was at a vigil to remember Stanley Davis III. A Boynton Beach teenager killed riding a dirt bike in 2021.

After a search warrant was obtained in the case, investigators said they found evidence on a cellphone, which led them to the home of Jamal Lormejuste.

Police said Lormejuste rented a white Camaro that struck Wright. After speaking to investigators about the case, they said he confessed to the hit-and-run crash.

"These types of cases are tedious and very difficult to solve," Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio said in a statement. "Our Traffic Homicide Investigators did an outstanding job with their investigation which led to this arrest."

He was taken into custody at 6:53 p.m. in the Palm Beach County Jail and faces charges of hit and run — failure to stop, remaining at a crash with serious bodily injuries and reckless driving that causes serious bodily injury. They are both felonies.

